Tooele High School graduates 322 students

Approximately 322 Tooele High School students received diplomas in a graduation ceremony held on Wednesday, May 24 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City at 10 a.m.

“Tooele may not be the biggest school,” said senior class president Randy Buhr as he opened the ceremony and welcomed people. “We may not have the most money. We may not have the best sports teams, but we do have a love here. We have amazing support from the community and from all of our families. I saw that this year; through our adversities and celebrations, we had a community that rallied around us.”

Lauren Zaleski, valedictorian, addressed her fellow graduates.

“We have sung forever and forever in Tooele,” she said. “For the past four years when I think about these lines, I do not think about a place, but I think about the foundations that have been set for us at Tooele High School. As we go forward from today, we have the opportunity to continue forward, having learned perseverance and accomplishment we can accomplish what society requires of us.”

Savannah Williams, salutatorian, talked about continuing challenges.

“We have many challenges still to come,” she said. “Many of our challenges will be unavoidable and maybe impossible to fix but we can still get through them. One way to make the struggle easier for everyone is to just be kind people. In our world, we tear each other down far too often and it doesn’t do anybody any good.”

Graduate Adalie Frank performed “What a Wonderful World” on the piano. Alexandra Baird and Wesley Tso performed “For Good,” from the Broadway musical “Wicked.”

Joseph Asay and Rebekah Medley were student speakers.

“Don’t let your sadness of the past or fear of the future ruin your happiness in the present,” Asay said.

Medley talked about becoming a “good person.”

“See the other side and live for the other side,” she said. Be part of the solution … build broken bridges, make peace in turbulent situations, admit your mistakes and work to move forward.”

Principal Jeff Wyatte presented the class of 2023. Robert Gowans, Tooele County school Board vice president, accepted the class on behalf of the board.

Wyatt offered a few short pieces of advice to the graduating seniors.

“Do your thing,” he said. “Go be you. Live your dreams but take someone with you. Help someone and your dreams will be more happy than you can imagine.”