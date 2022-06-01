Tooele High School graduates 344 seniors

The 2022 Tooele High School graduating class with friends and family were uplifted by speeches and music at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Thursday, May 26. It was a momentous occasion for 344 students who received diplomas.

The exercises were highlighted by superb musical performances by Zachary Mangum and Justic Tadifa. Magnum sang the “Star Spangled Banner ‘’ to begin the exercises and later Tadifa performed “Oogway Ascends” by Hans Zimmer on the piano. Student Body President Breanna Beer was scheduled to sing “Lean on Me,” but was unable because she had lost her voice.

“I lost my voice. Everyone please stand up with me and sing ‘Lean on Me.” Fellow graduates joined in for a stirring performance.

Salutatorian Carter Bohman recounted the pain he suffered the past 18 months and that at one time he considered “not going on.”

“Life is tough and sometimes it sucks,” Bohman said.

However, he began to help others less fortunate and it made a major difference for him.

“You never know how many lives you will impact through your own life,” he said. He quoted former First Lady Michelle Obama: “Don’t be afraid, be focused, be determined, be hopeful and be empowered.”

Valedictorian Nathan Flake said trying is great, but it isn’t an option. “We do or we do not,” he said.

“Tell people how much you care about them. We need to let people know how we feel.”

He emphasized three attributes: trust, courage and love.

“Apologize and forgive. We need to swallow our stupid ego for 10 seconds and tell the truth. Than can mean everything. And, dang, break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar.”

Emma Stuart talked about her high school experience and how at times she hated it, but learned to do hard things.

“We can do hard things because we’ve done it. The future may be scary, but we’ve been through scary before and we handled it with grace. Thank you family and friends, and last — thank you to my mom,” Stuart said.

Speaker Logan Castagno talked about Todd Beamer who became a hero for six minutes when he helped thwart terrorists in their attempt to hijack a plane and crash it into the United State Capitol on Sept. 11, 2001. The plane crashed into a field instead.

She said that those who helped the graduates during their high school years were their heroes. “In your eyes, they are your heroes.”

Principe Aaron Jarmagin presented the graduates to the TCSD School Board, and the graduates were accepted by Scott Bryan, TCSB member.

The principal said 2022 was one of his favorite school years in his 24 years of education.

“My departing advice to you is this — Choose happiness. Make friends and acquaintances that will bring you happiness for many years to come. Recall your happy moments while you were her at THS,” the principal wrote to students.