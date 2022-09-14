Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Megan Montague (Attendant far left), Kamrie Bird (Homecoming Queen middle), and Savannah Williams (Attendant right), ride on a float in the Tooele High School homecoming parade Friday.
  • Tooele High School JROTC carries the flags at the front of the parade.
  • Tooele High School cross country runners make their way up Main Street in Tooele City during the homecoming parade.
  • The Tooele High School Marching Band.
  • Tooele High School World Languages homecoming float.
  • Tooele High School freshman class officers.
  • Tooele High School Dance Company.
  • Tooele High School's Lady Buffs made their way down the street.

September 14, 2022
Tooele High School kicked off homecoming night with their traditional parade

