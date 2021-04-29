Tooele High School presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ next week

Tooele High School Theatre will present “Fiddler on the Roof” Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m with a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

“Fiddler on the Roof has so many wonderful themes and concepts that truly fit the world we live in today,” said director Terry McGovern. “It is timeless in the written word and in the lyrics of the music.”

She said the play is about the quest of Tevye to reconcile with a changing world and yet maintain a hold on his beliefs and values.

“As a director, I wanted each character to play a masterful part in this new and changing world. Each person, who interacts with Tevya, carries a small light of change that helps him to realize change — the simple and the difficult — brings growth, not the destruction of beliefs and values,” McGovern wrote in the program’s director’s notes.

“At the heart of Tevya’s story is family — five daughters, three of which grow up and choose partners out of the traditional boundaries. But Tevya finds comfort in the love of family, which holds true, even in difficult circumstances.”

Tevya is played by Adam Turnbow with Kaycee Pratt as his wife Golde. Their daughters are played by Kennedi Drake, Cecily Wolfe, Sarah Park, Liberty Ann Jensen, and Haddie Christen. Matchmaker Yente is played by Layne Peterson.

“I found this to be a relevant play as we struggled through this last year of the pandemic. As a world we struggled with loss of life, masks, shutdowns, working from home, and the curtailing of events that brought entertainment and comfort. I believe we also found comfort in the simple, less dramatic world and in family. Personally, I find comfort in the story of Tevya and his family, which, at its most basic, is not so different from ours — learning to cope in a world without many of our tried and true traditions,” McGovern wrote.

“But beneath it all, I hope we, as a cast, can share the power and strength of Tevya’s family and friends in Anatevka to our world…a little town called Tooele.”

All tickets may be purchased at onthestage.com at the following link: our.show/tooele-high-school/72509