Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Anastasea Maxwell talks about her charcoal drawing titled “In a Sentimental Mood” on displayed at Tooele High School’s Art Show Monday afternoon.
  • Tara Huffman and Athena Kirk admire art on display at the show.
  • An original oil painting is one of many pieces of art on display.
  • Students look at the painting and drawing entries in the show.
  • Grace Rasmuson, Athena Kirk and Tara Huffman admire art on display in Tooele High School’s Art Show Monday afternoon.

November 19, 2019
Tooele High School students display their artwork in show

Tooele High School senior Anastasea Maxwell stood in the hallway above the Tooele High School cafeteria. 

She pointed to her charcoal drawing of jazz musician Duke Ellington and described how she rubbed the paper with the flat edge of the charcoal to create the soft gray background. She drew fine lines that show the intricate detail in Ellington’s coat and the cracks on his weathered lips with the sharp point of the charcoal. 

Pressing firmly on the end of the charcoal, Maxwell created the shiny black wood of Ellington’s piano. She also carefully captured the gaze in his eyes and the dark circles under the eyes.

“I was inspired because I play the piano and was looking for some music to play and I found his piece, ‘In a Sentimental Mood,’” Maxwell said.

Maxwell’s drawing is one of many pieces of artwork on display in Tooele High School’s upper hallway’s art corner as part of the 2019 Annual THS Art Show.

The art show opened Monday and runs until the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, according to THS art teacher Ruth Nichols.

“It’s open to the public anytime the building is open,” Nichols said.

The show includes paintings, drawings, photographs, graphics, pottery, and mixed medium.

An awards ceremony will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. Judges will award first through third place in each category and one overall best of show.

The judges are members of the local community with experience in art. Many of them are former art teachers, according to Nichols.

The art show can be accessed by entering THS through the front doors and heading up the stairs and turning to the left at the top. THS is at 301 W. Vine Street in Tooele City.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature. He became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America. Tim is a native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top