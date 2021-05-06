Tooele High School students host a Make-A-Wish Foundation carnival

Tooele High School will host a carnival on Saturday evening to make a kid’s wish come true.

All proceeds will help the Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfill a boy’s wish to have a camp trailer for his family.

Organized by student leaders at the high school, 17 clubs from the school will be put on different carnival style games and activities; including a cake walk, dunk tank, musical chairs, corn hole, and ring toss, among others.

“There will be a lot of fun little activities that the community can rally around this family to help raise funds for this family to be able to get the camp trailer that is part of his wish,” said Cody Valdez, student government advisor at Tooele High.

The carnival will be sponsored by all of the high school class officers.

Tooele High School has never done anything like this before, according to Valdez.

“This is the first time we have ever done something with Make-A-Wish and this is actually something that we plan to do every year from here on out,” Valdez said. “They will pair us up with a local family in need. The family that we are actually doing this for is from the Tooele area, so all of the money stays local.”

Prior to the carnival, Tooele High School students participated in a fundraiser on Wednesday and Thursday to begin to raise money for the boy.

“We have agreed to raise a minimum of $2,000 between the school fundraiser and the carnival but our goal amount is quite a bit more than that,” said Valdez. “We haven’t really set a specific goal but I would say that personally our goal is $5,000.”

The carnival will be on the THS practice field. Entry into the carnival will be free and those who come will receive five free tickets.

“We are just encouraging people to donate when they get there,” said Valdez.

Extra tickets will be 10 for $5. Each game will cost one ticket.

Saturday evening the carnival will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.