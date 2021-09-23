Tooele High School Unified Soccer team going to Special Olympics

Utah First Lady Abby Cox announced that Tooele High School’s Unified Soccer team will compete in the Special Olympics in Orlando, Florida next year during an assembly at the school on Wednesday morning.

The assembly began at 9 a.m. with Real Salt Lake’s goalkeeper, Zac MacMath and their mascot, Leo the Lion in attendance.

During the assembly, students played games, including musical chairs and several short soccer games with Cox, Leo the Lion, and MacMath.

At the end of the assembly, Cox told students that she had a big announcement.

“Our Unified Soccer team for Tooele High School has been picked out of hundreds of schools across the country to represent Tooele High School at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida,” she said.

The students and faculty cheered for the team and a confetti bomb went off in honor of the team.

“We are so proud of this team and everything they are doing here.,” Cox said. “We are so proud of the school and the way they support them. Thank you, guys, so much.”

First year coach Tally Lundgreen said she is proud of her team.

“We are so excited,” she said. “They were stoked about getting to go to the Special Olympics. These kids are awesome. Teenagers in general are awesome, even though they get a bad rap sometimes. The Special Olympics is awesome too. I’m just so proud of the team.”

The team is composed of 10 players, some of which have learning disabilities.

“We focus on the game of soccer and learning the skills associated with the game,” Lundgreen explained. “The idea is to have inclusion in sports.”

Recently the team took first in their division on Sept 18.

They will also be participating in the State tournament on Oct 8 and 9.

The students on the Unified Soccer Team also take part in other sports throughout the year.

“I just want to get as many students involved in this awesome team as possible,” Lundgreen said.

The Special Olympic USA Games will take place on June 5 through June 12 next year.