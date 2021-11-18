Tooele High Schools Art Department presents “Hot Soup, Warm Hearts”

Annual fundraiser benefits Tooele Community Resource Center ♦

Enjoy a bowl of warm soup while helping out the community in the Tooele High School Commons area on Friday Night.

Tooele High School art department’s annual Hot Soup, Warm Hearts fundraiser will be held Friday, Nov. 19 5-8 p.m. in the THS commons area.

Enjoy warm soup donated by local restaurants, take home artwork created by faculty and students while helping the community, advises Tooele High School pottery teacher Chris Wilcox.

For the entry fee, each person will get one bowl of hot soup. The fee for one person is two or more cans of food, for two people — a new or used blanket or four or more cans of food. Additional bowls of soup may be purchased for $2 per bowl.

Along with the hot soup, there will be a silent auction for pottery bowls and other artwork by THS students and faculty in the commons area. The THS orchestra and dancers will perform throughout the evening.

All of the donated food and blankets, along with the price of additional bowls of soup, the art auction proceeds, and any cash donations will be given to the Tooele Community Resource Center. The Resource Center provides services for unsheltered individuals and families during the cold winter months.