Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Fausto Ayson works on a bowl for Hot Soup Warm Hearts during pottery class at Tooele High School on Thursday morning.
  • Dalee Wilson shapes a piece of pottery in preparation for Tooele High School Art Department’s Hot Soup Warm Hearts.
  • Student created fired bowls ready for Hot Soup Warm Hearts at Tooele High School on Friday night.
  • Jakob Wassily throws a pot on a pottery wheel at Tooele High school.

November 18, 2021
Tooele High Schools Art Department presents “Hot Soup, Warm Hearts”

Annual fundraiser benefits Tooele Community Resource Center 

Enjoy a bowl of warm soup while helping out the community in the Tooele High School Commons area on Friday Night.

Tooele High School art department’s annual Hot Soup, Warm Hearts fundraiser will be held Friday, Nov. 19 5-8 p.m. in the THS commons area.

Enjoy warm soup donated by local restaurants, take home artwork created by faculty and students while helping the community, advises Tooele High School pottery teacher Chris Wilcox.

For the entry fee, each person will get one bowl of hot soup. The fee for one person is two or more cans of food, for two people — a new or used blanket or four or more cans of food. Additional bowls of soup may be purchased for $2 per bowl.

Along with the hot soup, there will be a silent auction for pottery bowls and other artwork by THS students and faculty in the commons area. The THS orchestra and dancers will perform throughout the evening.

All of the donated food and blankets, along with the price of additional bowls of soup, the art auction proceeds, and any cash donations will be given to the Tooele Community Resource Center. The Resource Center provides services for unsheltered individuals and families during the cold winter months.

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top