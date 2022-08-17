Tooele High summer theatre presents ‘Aladdin Jr.”

Nightly Aug. 23-27 at 7 p.m. ♦

Ring bells! Bang drums! Make a joyful noise!

Tooele High School’s summer theatre ensemble opens the legendary tale of Aladdin, the lovable thief with the heart of gold, on Tuesday, August 23 at 7 p.m.

Additional shows will run Aug. 24-26 on the THS stage at 7 p.m.

The show is a 60 minute musical adaption of the classical Disney Aladdin tale that runs for 60 minutes. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, including all authorized materials, Aladdin Jr. is based on the 1992 Disney film and the 2014 Broadway adaptation.

Join Aladdin, Jasmine, and the fast-talking, wisecracking Genie as they discover mystical caves, take magic carpet rides, and outwit the evil sorcerer, Jafar.

Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favorite Alan Menken songs such as “Friend Like Me,” “A Whole New World,” and “Prince Ali,” as well as wonderful new songs added for the Broadway production.

With new, colorful characters and non stop adventure, Aladdin Jr. is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages!

“We at THS have really had fun with our summer shows,” said THS drama teacher, Terry McGovern. “This is our third year producing a summer show. The students rehearse for four weeks, four hours a day and build/paint the scenery for the show. It is a great way to end the last four ‘boring’ weeks of summer before school starts. Come join us for an awesome show.”

Disney’s Aladdin Jr. is playing at Tooele High School on the stage in the auditorium from Tuesday, August 23 through August 26 at 7 p.m. nightly.

Tickets can be purchased at: www.our.show/tooele-high-tickets Tickets must be purchased online. No Cash sales for tickets will be available.