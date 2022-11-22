Tooele High swim team looks to make splash in 2022-23 season

Coming off a successful season for the Tooele High Buffaloes swim team, coach Holly Tate and her swimmers are prepared to keep the good times rolling this winter.

Last year, the Buffaloes girls swimmers became region champions for the third-straight season and Tate said she and the team have every intention of earning a fourth.

“Tooele High School has a long-standing (swimming history),” Tate said. “I always try to reiterate that we have big shoes to fill.”

With a roster that has remained largely intact from last season, Tate is confident about her team’s chances. Having only lost two girls, and a quality performance early on, things look encouraging for the upcoming campaign.

On the boys side, the Buffaloes doubled the amount of swimmers, which Tate says will help the team be more competitive against the larger schools.

“I’m super excited about this year,” Tate said. “We just went to Cedar City (Nov. 11-12) and placed fourth out of 14 teams — and they were 14 big teams.”

Tate added that one of the most positive signs has been the immediate improvement many of her swimmers have already made.

“Last weekend I had 37 personal records (set), which is unheard of at the beginning of the season,” she said. “Normally we don’t see time starting to drop until towards the end.”

Looking ahead, Tate points to the Tooele Invitational — slated for mid-December — as a standout game for her squad. Fifteen teams, including Grantsville and Stansbury high schools, will compete at the Pratt Aquatic Center and should serve as a barometer for how the Buffaloes stack up against teams from around the Salt Lake Valley.

“I’m not all about winning but kids kind of are and they want the coach to be in that direction,” Tate said. “So that’s kind of our big meet after Cedar Valley.

