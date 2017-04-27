Tooele High theatre to present ‘Oklahoma!’ as year’s last play

Tooele High School Theatre will present its final play of the school year with a production of Rogers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! starting Monday night.

The play will run May 1-6 and again on May 9 in the high school’s auditorium with performances at 7 p.m. There will be two shows on Saturday with a matinee at 1 p.m., plus the evening performance.

“I love Rodgers and Hammerstein,” said J. Scott Henrie, THS drama teacher and director. “I have directed three of their musicals, and I’ve had the time of my life doing it. I believe their shows bring out the very best in actors and audiences.”

This is the second time Henrie has directed “Oklahoma!” He also directed Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The King and I” in 2004 and “South Pacific” in 2011.

The musical is based on Lynn Rigg’s 1931 play, “Green Grow the Lilacs.” Set in Oklahoma Territory outside the town of Claremore in 1906, it tells the story of cowboy Curly McClain and his romance with farm girl Laurey Williams. A secondary romance concerns cowboy Will Parker and his flirtatious fiancée, Ado Annie.

Seventy-five students will participate in the production with leading roles double-cast. Each lead actor will perform in four of the eight productions as a lead, and also in four productions as members of the ensemble.

“We held auditions on March 15 and have been rehearsing for three weeks,” Henrie said. “We used every kid who auditioned.”

Lead character Curly is a nice, handsome cowboy in love with Laurey Williams, but is too stubborn to admit it. The role is played by Robert Gordon and Simon Ignat.

“It’s fun to be in almost every scene with this role,” Gordon said.

“I’ve always dreamed of being a cowboy,” Ignat added.

The other main character in the play, Laurey, is played by Marin Legge and Kaitlyn Pankowski.

Legge and her sister Eden choreographed the play.

“I watched the movie and other shows to gain inspiration for the choreography,” Legge said. The senior dancer also choreographed “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” presented in February.

“Marin has been involved in theater for so long that she really has a gift with choreography,” Henrie said. “In Putnam, she worked with jazz, and in this play there’s a lot of cowboy dancing, but also a dream scene that features ballet.”

Ado Annie is a gullible young woman who “can’t say no.” She is played by Lily Gebs and Harley Malcolm.

“I like how naive she is, but she also is such a sweetheart,” Gebs said.

Other lead characters include Braedon Lamoreaux, Jason Lorton and Cody Skelton as Jud Fry; Madalyn Forner and Uriah Wilson as Aunt Eller; Chandler Small and Christian Harvey as Will Parker; Brady Hamilton and Shannon Pedersen as Ad Annie’s father; and Jake Lemmon and Josh Levensailor as Ali Hakim, a Persian peddler fascinated with Ado Annie.

Ticket prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students, seniors and children. For reserved tickets call (435) 833-1978 ext. 2189. Tooele High School is located at 301 W. Vine Street.