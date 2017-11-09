Tooele High theatre to present ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’

Tooele High School Theatre Department will start off the new school year with a similar production it ended with last spring.

The department opens the season with “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” on Friday night in the THS auditorium.

“It brings back memories of ‘Oklahoma,’” said Alec Grundvig, who plays lead character Adam in this month’s production.

Tooele High School presented “Oklahoma” last May.

“The dancing is fun, and I really like the songs,” Grundvig said.

The play is double-cast, and about 50 students will be on stage during the two-week run.

“I love this play. The dances are great; it’s basically like line dancing,” said Jake Lemmon, who also plays Adam on alternate nights.

Eden Legge and Christian Harvey are student choreographers for the play. While the dancing is upbeat, the songs in the play display a range of emotions.

“Some of the songs are fast paced, but some are emotional and a bit exhausting to perform,” Lemmon said. “Adam has a solo song ‘Where were you?’ that is very emotional. He sings it when he is mad at Millie.”

The part of Millie is played by Karina Kennison and Chole Kerr.

“There are a variety of songs,” Kerr said. “There are songs that show happiness and songs that show a lot of emotion including anger. There is an underlying theme to the play, which is that when men and women work together, life is much better.”

Kennison said that when Adam picks Millie to be his wife, Millie is introduced to Adam’s six brothers who are unmannered. Everything becomes a bit hectic as Millie confronts the brothers.

“Millie is livid with the antics of the brothers,” Kennison said.

The play is directed by THS teacher Terry McGovern.

“I had the opportunity to see “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” over the summer. It sparked my imagination and started the theatrical juices flowing,” she wrote in the director’s notes.

“It’s such an upbeat and fun musical about love in the Old West,” Kennison said.

The play runs from Friday through Nov. 20. The theater is dark on Sundays. Performances begin at 7 p.m. with a matinee at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Prices are $7 for adults, $5 for students, children and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at the box office, or by calling 435-833-1978 ext. 2189.

The THS auditorium is located at 301 W. Vine Street.