Buffaloes alumnus Cody Lopez will be honored as an inductee to the school’s 2023 School’s Wall of Fame, ahead of Friday night’s homecoming football game against Jordan High.

Lopez, who is currently the assistant golf pro at the Oquirrh Hills Golf Course, graduated from Tooele High in 2008. A two-sport athlete in both baseball and basketball, his passion for both games was a “defining part of his adolescence,” according to a press release by Tooele High’s athletic director Cody Valdez.

“His journey took a significant turn after committing to playing college baseball at the College of Siskiyous, as he began working construction to help fund his college education,” the release read.

It was during this time that co-workers introduced him to golf, a sport that would eventually consume his everyday thoughts. This devotion resulted in a decision to change gears in his collegiate athletic career. Throughout the next few years Lopez honed and improved his skills, while evolving into a skilled golfer at the amateur level.

It was also during this period that he was introduced to Oquirrh Hills head professional Christian Scott, then later joined the golf course as assistant golf pro in 2010. One of the major accomplishments of his career took place in 2015 and 2016, when his junior PGA team clinched two-consecutive state championships.

Lopez also earned the distinction of being the youngest head golf professional in the state of Utah in 2015, at only 26 years of age.

He went on to be a member of the PGA of America, a group of which he is one of nearly 2,800 fellow professional golfers. The commitment to developing the skills and development of local youth is unwavering as he continues to promote golf to current and future generations.

“In essence, his story is one of transformation, dedication and a deep-rooted love for golf. From high school sports to becoming the head golf professional,” the release added. “His journey has been nothing short of a thrilling adventure.”

Lopez is the son of Fred Lopez and Tracy Fullmer and his wife, Aubrey and he are the proud parents of two amazing children, Harper and Nova. The ceremony will take place at approximately 6:15 on Tooele High School’s football field.