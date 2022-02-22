Tooele hires B.J. Hunter as new football coach

A former Tooele High School football assistant coach who has taught at the high school since 2005 will be the new head football coach for the Buffaloes.

“Tooele High School is excited to announce the hiring of B.J. Hunter as their next head football coach,” reads a press release from the school issued on Thursday, Feb. 17. He will be introduced as the new head coach on Monday, March 7 in the THS Commons at the Meet the Coach Night.

Hunter has coached 25 seasons of varsity football. In his 25 seasons, he was the head coach at Granite high school for three seasons, spent eight seasons as a varsity defensive coordinator, and another eight seasons as a varsity offensive coordinator.

Some of his coaching highlights include being the defensive coordinator for the 1998 State Champion and nationally ranked Olympus Titans. He was also the offensive coordinator for the 2016 Tooele Buffaloes who ended the regular season ranked fourth in the nation in rushing offense with 4,216 yards (which was also the 11th most ever in a season in the history of Utah high school football at the time).

Hunter was on the coaching staff at THS when the team reached the 2015 3AA state semifinals.

“I’m very excited and humbled to be named the head football coach at Tooele High School. It’s exciting to be coaching again after not coaching for the last few seasons,” Hunter said.

“I want this to be a positive and fun experience for the athletes, parents, coaches, school, and community. I’ve been a part of Tooele High since 2005 and know firsthand how important extracurricular activities are for the students and community alike.

“For the meet the coach night, I’m hoping to have a schedule for the players and parents for weights, practices, and camps. And just say again what I told the players at weights last Friday. That eyes are always on athletes at our school,” the coach said.

“We need to continue to be positive role models for our school and community by going to class, doing well and behaving in class and also the community. I’m big on controlling what you can control, (effort and attitude is 100% controllable) the biggest opponent you will ever face in football and in life is yourself, can’t fool the person you see in the mirror everyday.”