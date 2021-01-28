Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

January 28, 2021
Tooele house fire claims one life

John Gilbert, 69, passed away on Jan. 23 due to complications from injuries and smoke inhalation during a fire in his Tooele home.

Tooele City firefighters were dispatched to Gilbert’s home at 314 East 670 North in Tooele City on Monday at 3:09 p.m.

A woman at the scene told firefighters that her husband was inside the home.

Firefighters entered the home and found Gilbert trapped on the second floor of the house, according to Chris Shubert, Tooele City Fire Department chief.

Firefighters got Gilbert out of the house and he was transported by ambulance to a hospital. The extent of his injuries were made known at the time of the fire.

A family member reported that Gilbert was taken to the University of Utah’s burn unit for treatment.

