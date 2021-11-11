Tooele ICU beds over capacity, low on supplies

COVID-19 is ‘still a serious health concern’ ♦

Mountain West Medical Center’s ICU is full of COVID patients and the high demand is putting stress on supplies needed for COVID-19 treatment, according to the Tooele County Health Department.

Combined with an expected surge in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season, the county is not in a good position as the year end approaches, according to the county Health Department.

Earlier this week, six people who tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted to the ICU at Mountain West, according to a statement from Amy Bate, public health officer for the Tooele County Health Department.

“This is concerning as hospitals are running low on certain supplies and resources, such as Vapotherms, which are respiratory devices that aid in breathing. All of these devices are being used for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and need breathing assistance,” Bate wrote in the statement.

Running out of Vapotherms is concerning, because lately more adults are being diagnosed with RSV, a respiratory illness that can cause serious complications in adults and require hospitalization, and the RSV patients may also need to use Vapotherms, according to Bate.

Mountain West’s ICU has been full with mostly ICU patients, causing some patients to not have a bed, according to Becky Trigg, public information officer for MWMC.

“Because other hospitals not having beds either, it has created difficulty in transferring patients that need higher level of care,” Trigg said.

Trigg also said supply chain delays are beginning to affect the ability to get some supplies.

COVID-19 cases in children have more than doubled when compared to this time last year, according to Dacota Shell, the county Health Department’s COVID-19 public information officer.

Children who have been infected with COVID-19 also have a chance of developing MIS-C, a serious inflammatory illness that impacts organs and tissues. More cases of MIS-C have been diagnosed lately, according to Shell.

The county Health Department continues to encourage vaccination.

“The best way to prevent getting seriously ill from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated,” Shell said. “Vaccines are now available to everyone five years and older. In the past four weeks, unvaccinated Utahns were 15.8 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people, according to a Utah Department of Health analysis. The unvaccinated were also 10.9 times more likely to be hospitalized and 4.8 times more likely to test positive for coronavirus.”

Other effective ways to prevent the virus include, washing hands, social distancing, wearing a mask, and staying home when sick.

The pandemic isn’t over, COVID-19 cases in Tooele County’s cases continue to rise, often faster than other areas of the state.

“Over the [Nov. 5- 7] weekend, we had about 250 new positive Covid-19 cases emerge from Friday through Sunday. The average being 82 people daily over the course of those few days. This has increased since even last week and if it continues to increase, we could face a serious surge in the coming weeks and holiday season,”wrote the health department in their statement.

When asked if there was a possibility of another shutdown or mask mandate in the county, Shell said she couldn’t comment about that.

“Although we would like to be done with the pandemic, it is not over,” Shell said. “It is still a serious health concern that can affect many people.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 12,513 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, according to a report by the Tooele County Health Department released Nov. 8.

There have also been 464 hospitalizations and 68 COVID-related deaths in the county.

46.51% of the county is fully vaccinated.

The Utah Department of Health released a report on Wednesday which showed 567,665 positive cases in the state, along with 24,791 hospitalizations, and 3,325 deaths.