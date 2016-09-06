Tooele is like coming home for new pastor at Life Church

For Dustin Williams, the new pastor at Tooele’s Assembly of God church, coming to Tooele was a little like going home.

Williams grew up in Fruita, Colorado, where the last U.S. Census estimated population at nearly 13,000. He started his ministerial career in Fruita and Rifle, Colorado, a city with around 9,500 residents.

“So yeah, I’ve been part of a small town before and even small churches,” he said. “Tooele is much bigger than Fruita or Rifle, but I would say the feeling is the same; almost like ‘We don’t know you, but you’re here so you’re one of us.’ I love it.”

Before he came to Tooele, Williams worked as a youth minister and with several community programs at an Assembly of God congregation in Salt Lake City. The congregation, named Life Church, took over the Tooele church when Pastor Bill Upton retired in July.

Occasionally, the Assembly of God leadership asks larger churches to take care of and share its resources with a smaller one, Williams said. So the local congregation, formerly known as Tooele First Assembly of God Church, became Life Church Tooele.

“I got to pick it [Tooele] and I was excited for the opportunity,” he said. “I wanted to be out here 100 percent. I don’t see a small city; I see a community that just needs Jesus.”

Although Williams has worked in the church ministry for 13 years — eight of which were spent teaching youth — this is his first time serving as pastor.

His goal is simple — to serve the community.

“Our goal is to serve people,” he said. “If we can do that first and well, ‘winning people for Jesus’ will fall into place. … But obviously, we’re not the only church in town, and we don’t have the mindset that one church is better than another. I think we’re all in this together and there’s enough hurting people to go around.”

The church’s new name, Life, reflects Williams’ goal.

“’Life’ is actually an acronym,” he said. “L stands for love — our passion for God. I is instruction — our passion for truth. F is for friendship — our passion for each other. It’s so important, the community in a church. E stands for everyone — our passion for everyone in the world.”

One of the first things Williams started working on when he arrived in Tooele was revitalizing the church’s youth program. When Upton served as pastor, a few of his family members helped run a children’s program, but when Upton retired and began attending a different Assembly of God church, his family went with him, Williams said.

“We’re getting ready to

[re-]launch the kids’ ministry next Sunday,” he said. “Hopefully next year, we’ll be able to create one for teens. My wife is overseeing the children’s ministry. She’s amazing.”

Williams hopes that by creating a place for children to learn, more families will be able to attend Sunday services. He also wants youth to know even if their parents don’t go, they can have a place in the church.

“Whether their parents come or not, I want kids to know, ‘I’ve got a place to go on Sunday,” he said.

Williams was 14 years old when he knew he felt God calling him to serve in the ministry.

“I was at a church camp,” he said. “I just had a powerful encounter with God at one of the services. It was just so real and so powerful, I knew God was calling me to do something with my life that would impact other people. … I started seminary at 22, and the rest is history.”

In the Assemblies of God church, there are three levels of credentials for pastors: certified, licensed and ordained. Williams is a licensed minister, but he continually strives to learn new skills. In addition to taking online classes from the West Coast Bible College part time, he works a lot with media.

“Pastoral ministry is kind of one of those things where you never stop learning,” he said. “That’s one thing I’ve loved about ministry. I’ve been able to learn about filming, photography, web design — and I use it in my ministry. … We try to stay pretty cutting edge with media stuff.”

Over the weekend, Williams launched a new website for the church called lifechurchtooele.com. His church is located at 127 N. 7th Street in Tooele.