May 11, 2023
Tooele Junior High student brought gun to school

A student brought a firearm to Tooele Junior High School on Thursday, May 11. 

The school’s resource officers received word on Thursday morning that a student was in possession of a firearm at school, according to a press release from the Tooele City Police Department. 

The student was located and found to be in possession of an unloaded firearm. The school resource officer confiscated the firearm.  

Tooele City Police are still investigating, but it appears there was no malicious intent. Criminal charges, in this case, are pending, according to the press release. 

“We appreciate the students and staff at Tooele Junior High School and their prompt actions to keep our students safe,” Tooele City Police officials wrote. 

