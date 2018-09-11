Tooele latin fest delivers colorful entertainment

The first Tooele Latin Fest exceeded the expectations of its organizers with 800 to 900 people in attendance, according to Sidney Rasher of Hispanos Unidos de Tooele.

“We had a huge attendance for a first-time event,” Rasher said.

The television network Telemundo featured news about the Tooele Latin Fest on its website, she said.

The festival ran from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Tooele City’s Aquatic Center Park and featured about 35 booths providing information to Spanish-speaking residents about a variety of services in Tooele County. It also featured entertainment throughout the day.

Tooele Mayor Debbie Winn opened the event with welcoming remarks and Hispanos Unidos de Tooele plans to hold the festival every year.