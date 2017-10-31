Tooele looks to start three RDA project areas

Tooele City officials plan to designate about 400 acres north of 1000 North and west of 1200 West as an area for light industry companies.

“This is one of three areas where we plan to create community reinvestment project areas,” said Randy Sant, economic development consultant for Tooele City.

Another planned community reinvestment project is for 31 acres south of 1000 North along Main Street near Denny’s Restaurant.

The area is mainly for commercial development, and the city is seeking a major anchor store for that specific development.

The Tooele City Redevelopment Agency has a memorandum of understanding with The Boyer Company to help develop the area, and that agreement ends in December. There is a possibility the agreement with Boyer could be extended, according to Sant.

A third planned community reinvestment project is for 260 acres southwest of Tooele Technical College and Utah State University – Tooele Regional Campus. City officials refer to this area as the “Education Corridor.”

The 260 acres are owned by the RDA. Tooele Tech recently announced plans to purchase five acres for $360,000 to build a 16,000-square-foot business resource center. The project should be completed in about three years, according to Scott Snelson, president of Tooele Tech.

“It takes about 20 steps to set up these community reinvestment project areas and we’ve completed about 13 of them. It’s a lengthy process,” Sant said. One of the next steps is a public hearing during a Tooele City Council meeting no later than Dec. 6.

“We’ve identified these three areas, but we still need to meet with the taxing entities and discuss possible incentives for companies to locate in these three areas,” Sant said.

Taxing entities include Tooele City, Tooele County and Tooele County School District.

“We would like to enter into interlocal agreements or at least a memorandum of understanding with the school district and Tooele County,” Sant said. “We would like to have these community reinvestment projects in place by the end of the year. The school district and county have been great partners. We need to meet with them so we can understand how we can help meet their needs.”

Sant said things companies look for at potential sites are water, sewer and power; quality of life in the area, and a trained workforce

“Time is money. We’re trying to be proactive and have everything in place with these community reinvestment project areas so that when a company is ready to move in, we can also be ready,” Sant said. “There is a lot of competition among states and cities for economic development. Cities across the country are doing the same things we are trying to do with marketing to bring companies in. We’re trying to gain a competitive edge through these community reinvestment project areas.”