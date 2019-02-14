Tooele man accepts plea deal in Middle Canyon shooting case

The Tooele man suspected of a non-fatal shooting in Middle Canyon last May pleaded guilty to a single felony robbery charge in 3rd District Court on Monday.

Alejandro Sainz, 26, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony robbery charge and third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person, but charges of second-degree felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, second-degree felony criminal conspiracy, second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property, third-degree felony possession or use of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor criminal solicitation were dismissed without prejudice.

Tooele County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a shooting in Middle Canyon in the early hours of May 15, according to the probable cause statement. The victim, who was bleeding from a gunshot wound in the buttocks, said he was assaulted by three men in the canyon and then they shot at him.

The victim told deputies he used to be a member of the Norteno gang and the assailants were members of the rival Sureno gang, the statement said. He was able to identify Sainz, as he knew him from previous dealings and was familiar with his ex-girlfriend.

Deputies reviewed the site where the victim had crashed his vehicle, running off the road and striking some trees and other obstructions, according to the statement. The victim told investigators he had fled at over 60 mph in the canyon trying to get away after being shot.

Sainz was arrested two days later in South Salt Lake and booked into the Tooele County Detention Center.

Following his arrest, Sainz posted $25,000 bond on May 31. He was then arrested on Jan. 26 on unrelated charges.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of state Route 36 and state Route 138, at 5:43 a.m., according to the probable cause statement. Witnesses notified dispatch the driver of one of the vehicles had left the scene of the accident on foot carrying a bag.

The man, later identified as Sainz, was located about a mile from the scene of the crash with injuries consistent with a vehicle crash, a knife and a driver’s license he confirmed was denied, the statement said. Within the vehicle, troopers found brass knuckles, used needles, baggies with substances which tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana, several financial cards, checks, a social security card and a vehicle title. The Jeep was later confirmed stolen through dispatch.

Sainz was arrested and booked into the county jail following the crash and charged. On Monday, he also entered a plea deal on the crash case in 3rd District Court.

Sainz pleaded guilty to third-degree felony possession or use of a controlled substance. Charges of second-degree felony receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, third-degree felony possession of a forgery writing device, two counts of third-degree felony unlawful possession of a financial card, and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon were all dismissed.

Sainz is scheduled to be sentenced in both cases on April 30 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.