Tooele man additionally charged for selling drugs on probation

A Tooele man is facing additional drug charges after he was arrested in connection with possession of drugs with intent to sell.

Ira Courtney Beckstead, 37, is charged with two counts of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, as well as a misdemeanor count of manufacture of drug paraphernalia.

The Tooele Drug and Gang Task Force received information that Beckstead was possibly involved in selling narcotics while on parole late on the evening of Aug. 16, according to a probable cause statement. Beckstead’s parole officer and Tooele City police conducted a home visit and the living area where Beckstead is staying was searched.

Officers located 28.2 grams of heroin and 2.9 grams of methamphetamine in a safe sitting on Beckstead’s bed, the statement said. During the search, prescription medication not belonging to Beckstead was also found, as well as a small digital scale, plastic baggies, glass pipes with residue and burnt tin foil with residue.

Following the search, Beckstead was taken into custody and transported to the Tooele County Detention Center.

Beckstead was on parole after he was convicted of third-degree felony distribution of a controlled substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia in June 2014. His prison and jail sentences were suspended and he was placed on probation for 36 months, given credit for 95 days served in jail and fined $400.

In March 2015, a $25,000 cash-only bench warrant was issued for Beckstead for violation of parole. His parole at the time was revoked and reinstated for 36 months.

Beckstead is scheduled to appear in 3rd District Court on Sept. 27 for a roll call hearing at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.