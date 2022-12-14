Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Law Enforcement officers from the Tooele City Police Department and other agencies converged on Deer Hollow Road on Thursday, Dec. 8, in response to a man shooting a firearm over the head of officers and in the direction of homes in the neighborhood.
  • The state Department of Public Safety responded with an armored vehicle to the Dec. 8 standoff with a shooter in a Tooele City residential neighborhood.
  • The Department of Public Safety's Special Emergency Response Team was part of the response to the Dec. 8 incident in Deer Hollow.
  • Tooele City Chief of Police Adrian Day (left) walks down Deer Hollow Road on Thursday afternon with some of the department's officers during the standoff that followed a call of shots fired 8 around 1 p.m.

December 14, 2022
Tooele man arrested after three hour standoff with a firearm

Marcus Joseph Martinez, a Tooele resident, was arrested on Dec. 8 after illegally discharging a firearm over 20 times over the head of law enforcement officers in the direction of homes in his Elk Meadow Loop neighborhood of Tooele City.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Jail without bail on three counts of aggravated assault, third-degree felonies; illegal discharge of a firearm, a class B misdemeanor; felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; and reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.

On Dec. 8, just before 1 p.m., Tooele City Police officers were dispatched to the address on Elk Meadow Loop regarding a report of lewdness, which turned into shots fired upon officers’ arrival, according to an affidavit of probable cause written by the arresting officer.

The reporting party told dispatch that the male was her son and was worried he would shoot at someone. She later provided a statement that Martinez had choked her. It is unclear whether she was injured. 

When officers arrived, two male individuals/witnesses advised the officers that Martinez pointed an assault rifle directly at them when he was standing in the middle of the roadway while they were driving in front of the home.

As the officers began staging in the area, Martinez discharged an AR-15 rifle which belonged to an individual living in the home, according to Bentley. 

As SWAT officers who responded to the scene showed up, Martinez fired an excess of 20 rounds over the officer’s heads and in the direction of homes in the area from inside his home, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department. 

During the incident, officers locked down parts of Skyline Drive, Deer Hollow Road south of Skyline Drive, Elk Meadow Loop, and Oak Lane. The roads were shut down for around four and half hours and residents weren’t allowed to return home, according to Bentley. 

Martinez finally came out of the home and was arrested around 4 p.m. He was booked into the Tooele County Jail.

Martinez has previous felony and misdemeanor from previous encounters with police.

 

