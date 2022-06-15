Tooele man arrested for stealing over 6,000 pounds of copper

Brandon Lynn Ginter, 46, of Tooele City, was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center last week for burglary of a railroad car and theft.

Tooele City Police Department patrol officers responded on May 23 to the Peterson Industrial Depot on report of a theft. The reporting party told officers that individuals had broken into a railcar and stole over 6,000 pounds, worth $25,000, of pure copper sheets, according to Tooele City Police Department’s public information officer, Jeremy Hansen.

The day before on May 22, Valley Forklift, a forklift dealer at the Industrial Depot reported a stolen forklift just after midnight by suspects driving an SUV pulling a trailer. Later in the day on May 23, officers found the forklift parked in front of the railcar that had contained the copper sheets.

A male driving a silver Kia Optima with a temporary tag took 485 pounds of copper to be recycled at Redwood Recycling on May 25, according to a probable cause statement written by the arresting officer.

A female and an unknown male sold the copper. Officers were notified, responded and were able to recover all 485 pounds from the recycling location.

Officers received a notification that 591 pounds of copper was being recycled at Natural Ventures Recycling in Salt Lake City a few days later on May 27.

Salt Lake City Police responded and performed a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle — a 2004 Blue Jeep Cherokee registered to a female from Tooele. The male driver told police that the vehicle is “Brandon’s from Tooele” but did not know Brandon’s last name.

Salt Lake City detectives interviewed the male driver. He stated he thought he was going to jail because he was there to get money for the stolen copper, according to Hansen. The vehicle was later impounded.

The female owner of the Cherokee was interviewed on June 3, and said a male named Eric paid her $300 to use her jeep.

The female provided phone numbers for both Eric and another male named Chad, who had previously asked to use her vehicle. When police searched the phone number for Eric, it came back as belonging to Ginter.

The man named Chad was interviewed and found not to be involved.

Ginter currently has a 2013 silver Kia Optima registered in his name at his current address. The forklift company told officers that Ginter is a former employee of the business.

Ginter was arrested for suspicion of burglary on June 6. The arresting officer asked Brandon if he would talk to her at the police station but he told her to take him to jail because he didn’t want to speak with police. Ginter has a large tattoo on his left arm, matching the surveillance footage from Natural Ventures.

Ginter is being held at the Tooele County Detention Center on a third-degree felony burglary of a railroad car and second-degree felony theft.