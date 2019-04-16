Tooele man arrested for stolen vehicle and drug possession

A Tooele man has been charged in 3rd District Court with felony drug possession charges after he was arrested by police earlier this month.

Christopher Lynn Fernandez, 34, is charged with second-degree felony receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, three counts of second-degree felony possession or use of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

On April 9, Tooele City police officers were dispatched to the area of 389 N. 1000 West on reports of a suspicious vehicle that appeared to be attempting to drive on the railroad tracks, according to a probable cause statement. The responding officers located the vehicle and made contact with the man inside, identified as Fernandez, who told them the car was stuck in the mud.

During their conversation with Fernandez, officers discovered a backpack and small bag that were placed behind a bush, the statement said. Inside the bag, officers found small individual baggies, a scale, a syringe, a glasses case containing a pipe and substances suspected to be marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine.

In a conversation with police, Fernandez said the items found in the bag were his, according to the probable cause statement.

When officers ran the vehicle plate, it was found to be listed as stolen on the National Crime Information Center database, the statement said. When the vehicle owner was contacted, they said they were not familiar with Fernandez and no one should have the vehicle.

Following his initial appearance in 3rd District Court before Judge Matthew Bates, Fernandez was scheduled to appear again in court on April 23 at 9 a.m. for a scheduling conference.