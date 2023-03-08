Tooele man arrested on 10 counts of child pornography

A 31-year-old Tooele City man was arrested on March 1 for his involvement in watching and spreading child pornography.

Devin Riley Smith is facing charges of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Police found an IP address in January belonging to an individual in Tooele County that was distributing files of child pornography. Officers noted that the subscriber of the IP address was reported to reside in the Tooele County area, according to an affidavit of probable cause statement written by the arresting officer.

The child pornography depicted young, female children being sexually abused, the statement said.

The Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a residential search warrant at Smith’s address on March 1 where Smith confirmed the internet provider and that he and his wife lived at the residence.

Smith admitted to police that he had used a network to download child pornography on his desktop computer, according to the statement.

He also admitted to viewing child pornography for over the past two years, but he said he had deleted it, the statement said.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Jail on 10 second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

A 3rd District Court judge found “substantial evidence to support the charge” and ordered that Smith be held without bail.