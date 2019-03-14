Tooele man back in court on third set of charges this year

A Tooele man is being held without bail after he was charged with a felony in 3rd District Court for the third time since Jan. 28.

Alejandro Sainz, 26, made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court before Judge Matthew Bates on charges of second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sainz pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony robbery charge and third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person on Feb. 11 in connection to a non-fatal shooting in Middle Canyon that occurred last May.

At the same Feb. 11 court appearance, Sainz also pleaded guilty to third-degree felony possession or use of a controlled substance from a Jan. 26 incident. Following the submission of his pleas, an order to release Sainz was signed by Bates on Feb. 12.

Three days later, Sainz was charged again in 3rd District Court in connection with a theft and forgery from last October. The victim in the case found eight checks had been forged and cashed in Tooele between Oct. 10 and Oct. 26, totaling $2,982.14, according to a probable cause statement.

Seven of the eight checks were written out to Sainz, who admitted to police he stole and forged all eight checks, with the final one cashed by a different person, the statement said. Sainz was charged with one count of third-degree felony theft and eight counts of third-degree felony forgery.

In the forgery case, Sainz was originally scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on April 30 at 1:30 p.m.

A Tooele City police officer observed a vehicle, driven by Sainz, heading southbound on Main Street at 48 mph on March 5 at 4 a.m., confirmed by radar, according to the probable cause statement. During the traffic stop, dispatched advised the responding officer the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Sainz was arrested and during a search of his person, a glass pipe with burnt residue was found, the statement said. Sainz was also found to be driving on a revoked license.

On Monday, Sainz appeared on both the forgery and stolen vehicle cases, and his bail was denied in both. He was appointed counsel and both cases were set for scheduling conferences on March 19 at 9 a.m.