Tooele man charged after marijuana, guns found in home

A Tooele City man has been charged with felonies in 3rd District Court related to drug possession and firearm possession by a restricted person.

Gary Paul Deherrera, 43, is charged with two counts of third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person, one count third-degree felony of causing or permitting a child to be exposed to a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Tooele Major Crimes Task Force served a warrant at Deherrera’s home on March 6 after gathering evidence a 14-year-old was selling marijuana and THC cartridges from the residence, according to a probable cause statement. During a search of the residence, agents found a glass jar containing a substance identified as marijuana, as well as an assault rifle and .45 caliber pistol, in the master bedroom.

Deherrera refused to speak with task force agents, but other residents of the home identified the guns, and the safe the marijuana was in, as belonging to him, the probable cause statement said. The agents also spoke with the 14 year-old, who said they sometimes get marijuana from Deherrera’s safe.

Deherrera was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person because he was in unlawful possession of a controlled substance, as well as child endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deherrera was scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday but was not present. The initial appearance was rescheduled to March 27 at 11 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.