Tooele man charged for stabbing man in hotel room with girlfriend

A Tooele man alleged to have stabbed a man after finding him in bed with his girlfriend in a Salt Lake hotel room, was formally charged by 3rd District Court on Tuesday.

Christopher Antonio Hernandez, 20, was charged with one count of aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, and one count of aggravated burglary, a second-degree felony. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City before Judge James T. Blanch on Dec. 30.

According to the probable cause statement, on Oct. 26, officers responded to the Jordan Valley Hospital in Salt Lake County when the victim arrived after having sustained stab wounds to the stomach, arms, chest, back and neck, requiring emergency surgery.

The victim told police that he rented a hotel room in Salt Lake County and met a female co-worker there. The victim was lying in bed with the woman when Hernandez entered the room. Hernandez, who identified himself as the woman’s boyfriend, began stabbing the victim with a large knife. The defendant took the victim’s cell phone and left with the woman. The woman left voluntarily, according to the statement.

A hotel employee said that Hernandez approached the front desk and wanted to get into the room. The employee gave Hernandez the room key after he answered all of her security questions correctly, documents state.

Officers responded to the scene of the stabbing and found blood on the floors, bed and the wall. Hotel surveillance shows the defendant as he arrives at the hotel, speaks to the employee at the front desk, and walks to the hotel room. The video then shows the defendant and the woman, who had blood on her shoes, leave the room roughly eight minutes later.

Documents state that council for the defendant had him surrender to the police and the defendant refused to answer any questions. Police have not yet made contact with the woman.

On Wednesday, a bond account for Hernandez was created with All Out Bail Bonds, posted at $55,000.