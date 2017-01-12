Tooele man charged for stolen car and weapon possession

A Tooele man is facing felony charges in 3rd District Court in connection with a vehicle theft and weapon possession.

Christopher Scott Lewis, 33, is charged with second-degree felony receiving a stolen vehicle and third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person for the incident, which occurred on Jan. 3.

A Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the area of Bryan Road and Elk Lane in Erda around 11 p.m. on a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to a probable cause statement. The call to dispatch reported a red pickup truck had followed the caller home and was driving up and down the street.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop after locating the truck and it continued to the end of Bryan Road before it stopped and turned to face westbound, the statement said. Lewis and a female passenger were the only occupants inside the truck.

During a conversation with the truck’s occupants, the deputy was informed over the radio that the truck had been listed as stolen, according to the probable cause statement. The deputy continued to speak with the occupants while assisting officers arrived.

Both of the vehicle occupants were taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, the statement said. A search of the truck found several knives and Lewis is a restricted person due to past convictions.

Lewis is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court before Judge Robert Adkins on Jan. 24 at 9 a.m., after it was continued during a Jan. 9 hearing.