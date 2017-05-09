Tooele man charged with 2 counts of rape

A Tooele man has been charged with rape in 3rd District Court in connection with alleged sexual assaults that occurred at his home.

Jerry Mascarenas, 59, is charged with two counts of first-degree felony rape, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tooele City police were called to Mountain West Medical Center on report of a rape on May 2, according to a probable cause statement. The victim told police Mascarenas had raped her twice in the previous few days at his home.

During her interview with police, the victim gave a description of the interior of Mascarenas’s bedroom, the statement said.

Tooele City police obtained a search warrant for Mascarenas’s residence but he was not home at the time, the statement said. While officers searched the home, they recollected the bedroom was as described by the victim.

Officers collected bedding and the garbage in the bathroom, which could contain evidence of the alleged rape, according to the probable cause statement. During the search of the house, officers found green plant material that smelled of marijuana, as well as a pipe and grinder; the plant and paraphernalia were collected.

While officers were still at the house, Mascarenas returned home and was detained and transported to the Tooele City Police Department, the statement said.

During an interview with police, Mascarenas admitted to a sexual encounter with the victim the statement said. He would not give the police any details about the encounter and said it was personal.

Mascarenas made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday and bail was set at $150,000. He is also not allowed to be within 100 yards of the residence of the victim.

Mascarenas is expected back in court for a roll call hearing on May 23 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.