Tooele man charged with aggravated assault, burglary

A Tooele man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted two victims earlier this month made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court Monday.

Martin Robert Herrera, 61, is charged with second-degree felony burglary, third-degree felony aggravated assault and two counts of misdemeanor assault.

A Tooele City police officer was dispatched to Mountain West Medical Center on Dec. 12 in reference to an assault, according to the probable cause statement. Hospital staff informed the officer there was two victims of the assault in the emergency room, one male and one female.

Hospital staff detailed the various injuries suffered by the female victim, including bruises on her head, left leg, right abdomen and left ear, the statement said. She also identified Herrera as the assailant.

The female victim also told hospital staff that Herrera had also beaten her the previous day and the abuse had gone on for years, according to the probable cause statement. She identified a bruise on her neck where she claimed he choked her.

When the police officer spoke with the female victim, she wouldn’t tell them what happened, the statement said.

The male victim told police the female victim came to his home after she was assaulted by Herrera, according to the probable cause statement. He said Herrera came into the house while the female victim was there.

The male victim said he told Herrera he could not come in and was not welcome in the home, the statement said. According to the male victim, Herrera punched him in the head and pushed him down, then got on top of him and punched him in the head and sides between 10 and 20 times before leaving.

On Dec. 13, Herrera was taken to the Tooele City Police Department for an interview, the probable cause statement said. During the interview, Herrera claimed he had not seen the female victim since Dec. 11.

He then changed his story, however, and admitted to going to the male victim’s house, where he saw both victims and entered the home to confront them, the statement said.

During his court appearance Monday, Herrera was assigned a bail of $1,214 and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Herrera is scheduled to return to 3rd District Court for a scheduling conference and bail hearing on Jan. 2 at 9 a.m.