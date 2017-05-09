Tooele man charged with aggravated assault of woman

A Tooele man is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly attacked a woman inside a home on Fenwick Lane.

Shadeed Gray, 36, appeared in 3rd District Court Monday morning on one count of third-degree felony aggravated abuse.

Tooele City police were dispatched after the reporting party said his daughter was being beaten up by Gray, according to a probable cause statement.

When police arrived, they met with the victim, who appeared very weak and was not able to stand, the statement said. As she was transported to a couch in the home, the victim said her right upper arm was hurt.

According to the victim, Gray had thrown the victim off her bed before slapping her in the face multiple times, the probable cause statement said. Once she was on the ground, the victim said Gray climbed on top of her and choked her with both hands.

While being choked, the victim said she felt like she was going to pass out, according to the statement. She said Gray then let her go and began to cry and apologize.

During the alleged assault, the victim said Gray grabbed her on her right arm, which she said was hurt, the probable cause statement said. The officer observed two black and purple marks on the back of the victim’s right arm.

The victim also provided a video after the incident took place where Gray stated he put his hands on the victim, the statement said.

Gray was assigned a public defender and bail was set at $25,000 during his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday. No future court hearing was identified in court records as of press time Tuesday.