Tooele man charged with aggravated assault, possession

A Tooele man is facing nine criminal charges in 3rd District Court in connection to an incident earlier this month at his residence on Vine Street.

Karl Broadbent, 36, is charged with second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, second-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, third-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree felony unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial card, two counts of third-degree felony possession of a forgery writing device, two counts of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor possession or use of a controlled substance.

Tooele City police were dispatched to Broadbent’s residence on June 3 in response to a report of a domestic in progress, according to a probable cause statement. The reporting party said the victim was screaming for them to call for help.

Once on scene, the responding officer spoke with Broadbent in the living room, who said the victim, who lived with him, had tried to take a speaker that was not hers and he grabbed it, causing her to fall, the probable cause statement said. Broadbent said a bunch of people then “jumped” him.

The victim said three people were helping her move out of the residence and she got into an altercation with Broadbent, during which he grabbed her and threw her down, the statement said. She said she fell onto a speaker and the three people helping her move ran to her aid.

The victim said Broadbent punched one man and tried to hit another with an ironing board, according to the probable cause statement. The man who was punched had a large bruise and swelling on his left cheek bone, while the other man had a small scrape on his left leg.

The victim told police she was moving out because Broadbent was dealing heroin from the house and two people had come to the home to “buy” while she attempted to move out, the statement said. She also told police Broadbent had a gun, which she claimed he threatened her with.

After Broadbent was arrested and placed in a patrol vehicle, assisting officers began to search the residence with the victim’s permission, according to the probable cause statement. Officers found a black, tar-like substance believed to be heroin separated into small baggies, a small black scale, small baggies consistent with drug use and small tool with tar-like residue.

They also found a pipe, a small metal container with tar-like residue and two needles, the statement said. Police were contacted as the responding officers left to take Broadbent to be booked at the Tooele County Detention Center to say they found a gun matching the description from the victim.

At the jail, Broadbent’s wallet was searched and two counterfeit $100 bills were found inside, as well as someone’s credit card information and two doses of a drug Broadbent did not have a prescription for.

Broadbent said he didn’t know who the credit card information belonged to or where he got the money from, according to the probable cause statement.

During his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on June 10, Broadbent was appointed counsel and ordered no bail. He is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on June 18 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.