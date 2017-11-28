Tooele man charged with aggravated burglary, assault

A Tooele man made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday after he allegedly broke into a home and threatened the occupants with a knife last week.

Matthew Thomas Devargas, 27, is charged with first-degree aggravated burglary, six counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Tooele City police were dispatched to South Coleman Street on reports of a burglary in progress at 1:32 a.m. on Nov. 22, according to a probable cause statement. Dispatch informed officers that Devargas had kicked open the door of the home and was threatening the occupants with a knife.

When officers arrived on scene, a victim said Devargas had kicked in the door after he was told he could not come inside, the statement said. The victim said Devargas grabbed a kitchen knife off the counter and told the four occupants to back up or he would kill them.

The victim also told police Devargas had grabbed a chair and pushed the occupants out of the house, the probable cause statement said.

When police entered the home, they demanded Devargas present himself and he yelled to officers from a bedroom, the statement said. Officers found Devargas sitting in the bedroom with a large kitchen knife on the table next to him.

Devargas did not comply with commands to stand up and face away from police, but was arrested and invoked his right to remain silent, according to the probable cause statement. At the Tooele County Detention Center, a small plastic bag with a green leafy substance with the odor of marijuana was found in his pants pocket.

During his initial appearance in court on Monday, Devargas refused to speak or answer questions about hiring counsel. Bail was set at $100,000 and he was not assigned a court-appointed attorney.

Devargas is scheduled to return to 3rd District Court on Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.