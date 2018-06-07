Tooele man charged with aggravated robbery, assault

A Tooele man is facing felony charges after he allegedly pulled a knife on a man before taking his debit card.

Justin Parker Mauldin, 28, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery, third-degree felony aggravated assault and third-degree felony unlawful acquisition or possession of a financial transaction card.

Tooele City police responded to a domestic violence call on April 29, where they spoke with two victims, a probable cause statement said. The victims said Mauldin was invited into the home because they knew him and he asked for a drink of water.

Once inside the home, Mauldin punched one of the victims several times, beating him to the ground, the statement said. The second victim grabbed a chair, but Mauldin knocked it away before punching the man in the face and head several times and pulling a knife on him.

Mauldin told the second victim if the man gave him his debit card and PIN number, he would let him go, the statement said. The second victim gave Mauldin his debit card and PIN number, and Mauldin left.

Tooele City police made contact with Mauldin, who admitted to the incident as described by the victim, according to the probable cause statement. Mauldin also said he tried to use the debit card but it didn’t work.

Mauldin made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Tuesday before Judge Matthew Bates. He was assigned a public defender but court records do not indicate when he is scheduled for his next court appearance.