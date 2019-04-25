Tooele man charged with aggravated robbery, burglary

A Tooele man made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday after he was charged with three felony charges connected to an alleged robbery last week.

Mikhail B. Moore, 18, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery, first-degree felony aggravated burglary and second-degree felony distribute, offer or arrange distribution of a controlled substance.

Tooele City police officers responded to a report of an assault the evening of April 16, according to a probable cause statement. Officers determined Moore, along with another suspect, struck the alleged victim with their fists, a hammer and a two-by-four piece of wood. The victim said Moore also brandished a firearm during the assault.

The victim said he agreed to meet Moore and the suspect to buy marijuana, the probable cause statement said. Following the assault, Moore and the suspect allegedly took the victim’s cell phone and a silver pendant on a chain necklace.

During the investigation, officers reached out to Moore, who agreed to meet with police at his home, the statement said. Once he arrived in a vehicle matching the description provided by the victim, Moore was arrested.

While interviewing Moore, he said he went to sell four tabs of acid to the victim, according to the probable cause statement. Moore said he only received $2 from the victim for $40 worth of drugs.

Moore said he left, but returned to the victim’s residence, where he forced his way into the shed the victim was hiding in, the statement said. He began to yell at the victim and struck him with a piece of wood and the metal watch on his wrist. Moore said after the assault, he stole the victim’s cell phone and scooter; he was subsequently booked into the Tooele County Detention Center for aggravated robbery.

During his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday, Moore was appointed counsel and ordered $30,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on April 30 at 9 a.m.