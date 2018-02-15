Tooele man charged with aggravated robbery

A Tooele City man is facing felony charges after he allegedly stole a laptop and other items from a victim.

Travis Leif Starkey, 26, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery, as well as misdemeanor counts of theft and burglary of a vehicle.

Tooele City police were dispatched to an address on North Broadway Avenue on Jan. 28 at 10:07 p.m. on reports of an aggravated robbery, according to a probable cause statement. When police arrived, the victim told them she had been physically assaulted by two males, including Starkey, who stole her vehicle’s keys.

The victim also told officers she had been sprayed with some type of irritant spray, and had bruising and a small cut beneath her right eye, the statement said.

During the interview with the victim, police learned the victim was missing her vehicle keys, a laptop and cables, ID cards, hard drive, USB drive, phone and computer cooling pad, according to the probable cause statement.

On Jan. 30, Starkey contacted the victim to give her items back, the statement said. Tooele City police officers located Starkey and arrested him. At the time of arrest, Starkey was carrying a black backpack that contained all of the victim’s property and a can of bear repellent spray.

During an appearance in 3rd District Court on Tuesday, Judge Matthew Bates reduced Starkey’s bail to $20,000 bondable from $100,000.

Last May, Starkey was arrested for aggravated assault after he was involved in a fight on West Utah Avenue, according to a probable cause statement from that incident. The victim claimed Starkey used pepper spray and hit him in the upper arm with a board.

Starkey was charged in 3rd District Court with third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault. He later accepted a plea deal that amended the charges to one count of misdemeanor assault.

Starkey was sentenced to 365 days in the Tooele County Detention Center but was given credit for 75 days served.