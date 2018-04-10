Tooele man charged with appliance theft from rental home

A Tooele man is facing a pair of felony theft charges after he allegedly stole appliances from a property he was renting.

Justin Parker Mauldin, 28, is charged with one count of second-degree felony theft and one count of third-degree felony theft.

Tooele City police were dispatched to a residence on 580 East on a call to keep the peace on Feb. 22, according to a probable cause statement. The responding officer was met by the owner and landlord of the property, which Mauldin was renting.

The owner told police Mauldin had stolen and removed the refrigerator, washer and dryer from the residence, the statement said. He provided invoices to police that showed the total value of the refrigerator, washer and dryer exceeded $3,000.

The owner also told police Mauldin had left the property on a motorcycle that belonged to the owner’s son, which the owner said he had specifically told Mauldin he did not have permission to use, according to the probable cause statement.

Mauldin is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on April 16 at 10:28 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.