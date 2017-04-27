Tooele man charged with attempted murder, robbery after two separate attacks

A Tooele man is facing multiple felony charges in two separate court cases after he assaulted two different victims in a 12-hour span beginning late Sunday night.

Steffen Arnold England, 19, is charged in one case with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree felony aggravated robbery, second-degree felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and second-degree felony theft.

In the other case, England is charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery, second-degree felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and misdemeanor theft.

According to a probable cause statement, Tooele City police were called to the Kirk Hotel on Vine Street on reports of an aggravated robbery around 11 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was delivering a pizza to England, who they knew from previously attending school together.

After they arrived with the pizza, England told the victim his girlfriend had gone inside for money to pay for the pizza, the statement said. England then grabbed a skateboard and hit the victim several times, causing multiple lacerations that required stitches.

England stole the pizza and the victim’s cell phone before fleeing the area on foot, the statement said. A security camera in the area captured footage of the entire assault.

On Monday morning, Tooele City police were dispatched to another aggravated robbery call on West Vine Street, according to a probable cause statement. Responding officers found the victim covered in blood and they were transported to Mountain West Medical Center by ambulance.

During an interview with detectives, the victim identified England as the assailant, the statement said.

Around 7:55 p.m. that evening, Tooele City police located England and he was brought to the police department for questioning, the statement said. During the interview, England told police “when he mixes methamphetamine with heroin he loses control,” according to the probable cause statement.

England also told officers he had no memory of the assault on the victim in the pizza delivery attack.

When interviewed about the beating on Monday morning, England told police the victim owed him a debt from a previous narcotics deal, the statement said. He said he beat the victim with a metal object and kicked them in the head after they were unconscious on the ground.

England told police he fled the area using the victim’s vehicle following the assault, the statement said.

Charges against England were filed in 3rd District Court on Wednesday and no initial appearance date was set by press time Thursday.