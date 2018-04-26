Tooele man charged with attempted murder

A Tooele man is facing felony attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot at another man’s home in a dispute.

Jordan Bernard Lucas, 24, is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder, third-degree felony aggravated assault, two counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Tooele City police were dispatched to the area of Mobile Avenue and Coleman Street in response to several reports of shots fired in the area around 3:10 a.m. on March 30, according to a probable cause statement. When officers arrived on scene, they were unable to locate anyone in the area involved in the shooting.

During the investigation, a homeowner on South Coleman Street told officers he was awakened by a noise that sounded like someone knocking on his window, the statement said. The following afternoon, investigators found two bullets that struck the northwest eave and a northeast window of the home.

Police received information from a “credible anonymous source” on April 6 who said they had spoken with Lucas about the shooting that occurred on March 30, the statement said. The source also told investigators that Lucas said he shot at a victim following an altercation between them over their relationship with a woman.

On April 18, police located the victim, who said Lucas had shot at him and that it was over a woman, according to the probable cause statement. The victim declined an offer for a formal interview with police, as he said he wouldn’t lie about what happened but didn’t want to talk any further about it.

A search warrant was then issued for Lucas at a residence on Linden Street, the statement said. Lucas was located and transported to the Tooele City Police Department to be interviewed.

Lucas is scheduled to make his initial appear in 3rd District Court on April 30 at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.