Tooele man charged with burglary, theft

A Tooele man made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court Monday after he allegedly robbed a home on East Pine Canyon Road last week.

Ricky Dean Higley, 20, is charged with second-degree felony burglary, third-degree felony theft and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

A Tooele County Sheriff deputy was dispatched to East Pine Canyon Road on Dec. 10 on a report of a residential burglary in progress, according to a probable cause statement. The reporting party said she was getting her mail when she heard breaking glass at another residence and noticed an unfamiliar silver car in the home’s driveway.

When the reporting party approached the car, the male driver took off down the road and a second male was left behind in the home, the probable cause statement said. When the second male, identified as Higley, left the residence with several items in his hand and saw the reporting party, he dropped the items by the garage door.

When the deputy arrived and confronted Higley, he immediately threw up his hands and said he was trying to take items from the home when asked what he was doing, the statement said. Higley was arrested and placed in the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

The responding deputy found two pieces of gold jewelry, several knives, a collector’s coin and a gold pocket watch on the ground, the probable cause statement said. The garage door window to the home was broken and the door was open.

When questioned, Higley said he punched the glass, breaking it, the statement said. Higley was transported to the Tooele County Detention Center and booked without incident.

During his court appearance Monday, Higley was appointed a public defender and bail was set at $10,000. He is scheduled to return to 3rd District Court for a scheduling conference on Jan. 2 at 9 a.m.