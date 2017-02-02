Tooele man charged with drug and firearm possession

Police arrested a pair of Tooele men last week in connection to drug and firearm possession after a home visit by Adult Probation and Parole.

Brandon E. Jordan, 36, is charged with two counts of second-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, one count of possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance and manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia.

Dalton Romero, 23, is charged with two counts of third-degree felony transaction of a firearm by a restricted person.

A Tooele City police officer and Adult Probation and Parole agent visited the home of another probationer and found five individuals, including the probationer and Jordan, according to a probable cause statement from the Tooele City Police Department. Jordan was found by law enforcement exiting the rear south bedroom of the home.

In the same bedroom which Jordan exited, police found 7 ounces of methamphetamine, a scale, numerous baggies, glass pipes with residue, butane hash oil and two handguns, the statement said. The items were photographed and taken as evidence.

The two handguns were recovered from an unlocked safe in the room, which had a piece of paper with the name “Brandon” inside it, according to the probable cause statement. A key to the safe was found on Jordan’s personal vehicle keys, as well as a key to the home.

A temporary driver’s license belonging to Jordan was also found on the ground near the safe, the statement said.

During a search of Jordan, officers found more than $3,000 in small bills, according to the probable cause statement. During an interview at the Tooele City Police Department, Jordan told police his fingerprints would be found on the handguns.

Police located 10 grams of mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, a sawed-off shotgun and a handgun in the room the probationer and Romero were sharing, according to a probable cause statement from the Tooele City Police Department.

During an interview with police, Romero said he and another male sold narcotics out of the home, the statement said. He told police that his fingerprints would be found on the two firearms found in the bedroom and he had a previous felony conviction.

Jordan is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court before Judge Robert Adkins at 10:28 a.m. on Feb. 6.

Romero made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Feb. 1 before Judge Robert Adkins and no bail was set in the case. A roll call hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21 at 9 a.m.