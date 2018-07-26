Tooele man charged with drug possession, stolen items

A Tooele man is facing felony charges after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs and stolen financial cards during a traffic stop.

Suni Darren Mahmood, 26, is charged with third-degree felony possession or use of a controlled substance, third-degree felony unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial card, and misdemeanor counts of possession of another’s identity documents and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tooele City police made a traffic stop on a vehicle on 400 South after it failed to signal a turn at 10:40 p.m. on July 11, according to a probable cause statement. The officer made contact with the driver, identified as Mahmood, and let him know the reason for the stop.

During the traffic stop, the officer spoke with Mahmood about an unrelated case in which he was a suspect, the probable cause statement said. While the interview was conducted, another officer observed a used syringe in the driver’s side door.

In the ensuing search of the vehicle, more paraphernalia was located, along with a baggie containing a crystalline substance, the statement said. Under the driver’s seat, officers found a woman’s drivers license, personal transaction cards, and other membership cards. The woman’s name was run in local records and it was discovered she had reported her vehicle was burglarized the same day, and those items were listed as stolen.

Mahmood was transported to the police department to be interviewed and was then taken to the Tooele County Detention Center, according to the probable cause statement.

Mahmood made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on July 17 and is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on July 31 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.