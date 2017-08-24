Tooele man charged with DUI, assault after swallowing drugs

A Tooele man is facing 12 misdemeanor charges in connection with driving under the influence and assaulting medical staff following a rollover accident in Stockton.

Kevin Jay Stewart, 56, faces nine counts of assault, one count of driving under the influence, one count of threat of violence and one count of assault against a police officer.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle rollover in Soldier Canyon near the water filtration plant on Monday around 12:30 p.m., according to Stockton police. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with Stewart, who was the driver of the vehicle and he appeared to be intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

Following discussions with witnesses and evidence gathering, Stewart was arrested for driving under the influence, a probable cause statement said. At the scene, a preliminary breath test performed on Stewart returned a blood alcohol content of 0.17.

As a result of the accident, Stewart was transported to Mountain West Medical Center for a medical precaution check prior to being booked into the Tooele County Detention Center, according to Stockton police. While on the way to the hospital, Stewart admitted to swallowing a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine to avoid charges, the probable cause statement said.

Once he arrived at the hospital, Stewart began to hallucinate and assaulted nurses and doctors, as well as the arresting officer, according to Stockton police. Stewart punched, kicked, spat on and attempted to bite nine members of the medical staff, as well as threatening to kill and mutilate them.

After about 90 minutes, Stewart began to calm down and admitted he did not know what he was doing due to the drugs, according to the statement. A search warrant was obtained for a blood draw from Stewart.

Charges were filed against Stewart in 3rd District Court on Wednesday but no court date has been set as of press time.