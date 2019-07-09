Tooele man charged with felony drug distribution

A Tooele man is facing criminal charges for allegedly taking and selling a victim’s prescription medication.

Johnathon Dacey Synhorst, 23, is charged with second-degree felony distribution of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of theft.

Tooele City police were dispatched to a residence on 100 East on June 26 on reports of a burglary, according to a probable cause statement. The victim said she allowed Synhorst, who was a friend, into her home around 11 p.m. the night of the incident.

After he was inside the residence, Synhorst broke into a lock box and stole three bottles of prescription methadone, the victim said. She told police she already confronted Synhorst about the theft and he admitted via text message he took the prescription drugs to sell them, the probable cause statement said.

When police located Synhorst, he admitted to taking the victim’s methadone and said he’d sold two of the bottles, according to the statement. He said he got one of the bottles back after the victim confronted him.

The responding officer was provided two empty bottles of methadone that were located in Synhorst’s backpack, which had a prescription in the victim’s name, the probable cause statement said.

Synhorst made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday before Judge Matthew Bates. The court ordered he could be released on the case and a release order was sent to the Tooele County Detention Center.

Synhorst is scheduled to return to 3rd District Court on Aug. 27 at 1:30 p.m. for a scheduling conference before Bates.