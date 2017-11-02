Tooele man charged with fleeing police, drug possession

A Tooele man faces several felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly fled police in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Mikel Dean Russo, 35, is charged with third-degree felony failure to stop or respond at the command of police and third-degree felony tampering with evidence, as well as two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Tooele City police officer observed Russo riding his bicycle north on 100 West without illuminating lights around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 18, according to a probable cause statement. When the officer approached Russo, who turned onto 200 South, and put on the vehicle’s spotlight, Russo rode away down the center of the lane.

The officer turned on his lights and sirens in pursuit of Russo, who turned northbound onto 150 West and dropped several items behind him, the statement said. Russo fled until the area of 332 N. 100 West, where he dropped his bike and hid behind a home.

The officer located Russo behind the home and he was apprehended, according to the probable cause statement. Once in custody, Russo admitted to having several needles, methamphetamine and marijuana, but nothing was located on his person.

Police found the items dropped by Russo while he fled from police and located two needles, with one containing a brown substance believed to be heroin and another containing a clear substance presumed to be methamphetamine, the statement said. Officers also found a small baggie with methamphetamine and a marijuana grinder.

A jacket dropped by Russo was found to have small baggies of what appeared to be heroin and several pipes with residue.

During his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday, Russo was assigned an attorney and bail was set at $10,000. He is scheduled to return to court for a roll call hearing on Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.