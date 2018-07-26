Tooele man charged with fleeing police

A Tooele man is facing felony charges after he led police on a short pursuit by car and on foot earlier this month.

Jaren Nathanial Claunch, 24, is charged with third-degree felony failure to stop or respond at the command of police, as well as misdemeanor counts of failure to stop at command of law enforcement and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Tooele City police were dispatched to Walmart on reports of a theft on July 11 at 7:10 p.m., according to a probable cause statement. The reporting party said individuals who had stolen from the store earlier in the day had returned to the store and fled in a green Subaru Forester toward Main Street.

The responding officer attempted to stop the Forester, driven by Claunch, who did not pull over, the statement said. The officer activated his siren and Claunch continued to drive for approximately two blocks, before stopping his vehicle and fleeing eastbound on foot.

The officer identified himself and attempted to get Claunch to stop, but he continued to run, the statement said. Other officers joined the pursuit and Claunch was restrained about two to three blocks from where he exited the vehicle.

Following his detainment by police, Claunch was transported to the Tooele County Detention Center and booked on various charges including those filed in 3rd District Court.

Claunch made his initial appearance in court on July 17 and his bail was set at $10,000 and appointed a public defender. He is scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on July 31 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.