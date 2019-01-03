Tooele man charged with forcible sexual abuse

A Tooele man has been charged with four felonies after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl.

Ryan Foster Cook, 27, is charged with first-degree felony rape, first-degree felony forcible sodomy and two counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.

Tooele City police were notified on Dec. 14 after the female victim told a high school employee she was sexually assaulted at the sewer plant on 700 West. An officer spoke with the victim, who said she was driven to the sewer plant by Cook after they had dinner together.

The victim said Cook began to kiss her and place his hands on her body, including skin-to-skin touching and digitally penetrating her, according to a probable cause statement. She also said Cook forced oral sex on her, despite her asking him to stop and telling him no.

Cook met with police on Dec. 19 and agreed to be interviewed, the statement said. He told the officer that after he kissed the victim she said, “I don’t want anything to happen.”

Cook then admitted he sexually assaulted the victim in the manner she described, according to the probable cause statement. He also said the victim at one point said “ouch” but he continued the assault.

Cook appeared in 3rd District Court for a scheduling conference on Wednesday, which was continued at his request. The scheduling conference is now scheduled for Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. before Bates.