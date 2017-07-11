Tooele man charged with Grantsville copper wire theft

A Tooele man is facing felony charges in connection with stolen copper wire from a construction site in Grantsville.

James Wayne Carson, 46, is charged with third-degree felony burglary and third-degree felony criminal mischief. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of false personal information with intent to be another actual person, theft, theft by deception and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Grantsville City police were notified of a burglary on Horseshoe Road on June 15, with the caller providing the description of the vehicle, surveillance and suspect description, according to a probable cause statement. The suspect, later identified as Carson, was seen entering a home under construction, the caller said.

The copper wire taken had a value of less than $500, but required crews to reinstall the wire at a cost of $1,750, the probable cause statement said.

On June 20, the same caller observed Carson in the area of Horseshoe Road and notified police, the statement said. When officers responded, they found Carson in the same vehicle the caller identified and matched the given physical description.

Carson provided the information of a family member when asked for his name but later revealed his real identity, the statement said. Carson told police he didn’t use his real name because he had outstanding warrants.

After being read his rights, Carson admitted to police he took copper wire from the home but only scraps and sold the wire to a local scrap yard for $40. He denied cutting or removing any of the installed wire in the house.

In a subsequent search of his vehicle, police found a broken glass pipe, scrap copper wire and tools for removing wire, according to the probable cause statement. Carson denied owning the glass pipe but said he had smoked methamphetamine earlier the day of his arrest.

Carson is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on July 17 at 10:28 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.